Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Jeff Howe was dealt a double blow on the money front late last year.
First, he was laid off from his job at the end of October.
Then, a month later, his landlord emailed him to tell him the rent on the half-duplex in which he and his family live was going up in 90 days.
"We weren't given any reason for it," Howe said of the $100 bump in rent to $1,600 a month for the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath unit in northeast Edmonton.
"We assume it's because interest rates have gone up."
It's the kind of increase renters across the country face these days.
A recent report from rentals.ca shows rental rates in Canada hit a record high, with the average monthly apartment rental rate in January at $2,146, an increase of 11.6 per cent from a year ago.
Edmonton, which passed Calgary as Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, saw a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479. By comparison, Calgary had a 12.8 per cent rise for an average price of $2,047.
The average asking rent in the province is $1,690, up 17.8 per cent from last January, the report said.
For Howe, it means cutting back on costs. He and his wife have cut out eating lunch to ensure their kids "are supported" and can continue with extra-curricular activities.
"It means we've got to control our spending, especially when it comes to groceries and what we're buying for the kids," Howe said.
"Those little sacrifices until hopefully things get better."
It might be a while, however.
According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation's recent rental market report, Edmonton's vacancy rate for rental apartments fell in 2023 to 2.4 per cent from 4.3 per cent the year before.
The report, published Jan. 31, said 2023's vacancy rate is Edmonton's lowest in almost a decade as rental demand exceeded new supply entering the market.
It said the lowered vacancy rate is steered by population growth, stable economic activity, steady rates of youth employment, people experiencing difficulty buying homes and relatively high interest rates affecting housing supply.
It's a situation that all three levels of government have been trying to address for years now, and recent spikes in prices are on their radars.
Governments draw up plans for rental, housing help
"Rent’s going up in our province faster than other provinces partially because we are the most affordable jurisdiction still left in the country," Jason Nixon, Alberta's community and social services minister, told CTV News on Tuesday.
His province, according to Statistics Canada, experienced the fastest demographic growth in 2023 at four per cent and recorded the highest net interprovincial migration growth rate ever recorded by a province.
"A lot of people will say, including the official opposition right now, they want us to bring in rent control," Nixon said.
"The problem with rent control is that’s just going to stop construction and people entering the industry creating more homes which is the number one thing we need to give affordability to the market."
Nixon did say the provincial and federal governments are working to provide rent supplements for people who spend the majority of their income on rent.
The federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund, which is overseen by the CMHC, has allocated $4 billion across Canada to accelerate the construction of 100,000 new homes over the next five years.
The ruling Liberals already announced funding under the program, including for Toronto ($471 million), Ottawa ($176 million) and London ($74 million).
Federal Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Thursday talked about his proposal for a program requiring municipalities to hit a 15-per-cent home building target each year, which would also withhold money from cities that don't reach those targets.
It was a plan the Conservative leader first introduced in the House of Commons in September as a private member's bill.
For now, however, those ideas don't help families such as Howe's.
"You know, 100 bucks doesn’t sound like a lot, but when it’s one-and-a-half income family or even a dual-income family it’s a big kicker for people who are trying to get out of the rental system," he said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson and The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Animal tranquilizer found in drug cocktail that caused cluster of overdoses in Belleville, Ont.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukrainian energy company
An FBI informant has been charged with lying to authorities about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving U.S. President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company, a claim that is central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.
Madeleine McCann suspect to face trial on separate sex assault charges
The main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann goes on trial in Germany on Friday on separate charges relating to child sexual abuse crimes in Portugal.
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
She skated with her idols when she was 10. Now her hockey dreams have come true
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Russia has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon, the White House says
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'The hallmarks of organized crime': Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Lethbridge veterans pay tribute to the adoption of the maple leaf flag
Thursday marks 59 years since Canada adopted its maple leaf flag.
-
Family of Metis hunter killed in northern Alberta facing new medical challenges
A southern Alberta family, still reeling from the death of a loved one killed in 2020, is facing new medical challenges.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. church pastor wants shelter shuttered
In an open letter directed to the premier of Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon pastor is calling for a shelter near his church to be shut down.
-
Saskatoon nurses reporting 'inhumane' conditions at Royal University Hospital
Some nurses are describing the situation at Royal University Hospital as “inhumane,” with dozens of patients waiting to be admitted, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN).
-
Record growth in two Sask. cities adds to fastest rent increases in 10 years
Rental costs in Saskatchewan's two largest cities are rising at some of the fastest rates in the country.
Regina
-
North Central youth call for change in 'neglected' Regina neighbourhood
A youth group called North Central Strong is urging Regina city council to take concrete action on revitalizing the community, which they say has been "neglected" for too long.
-
Regina Symphony Orchestra receives $200,000 in emergency funding
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) has been allocated $200,000 in emergency funding by the province to keep it from shutting down after over a century of operation.
-
'A chance to be confident': Dress for Success Regina moves to new home
A service in Regina that has been empowering women for over 15 years now has a new home.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. surplus flip-flops again in third quarter, from $40.3 million to $247.4 million
New Brunswick is reporting a $247.4 million projected surplus for 2023-24 fiscal year, an over $200 million jump since its last fiscal update in November.
Toronto
-
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Man in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing at TTC subway station
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a TTC subway station, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER has highest death rate in Montreal, data shows
The Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room has the highest death rate on the island of Montreal, figures from the Quebec Health Ministry reveal.
-
Exhibition in Old Montreal museum looks at Black community's work on the railways
An event at the Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History (Pointe-a-Calliere) Museum highlights the role of Black railway porters in a local neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
Animal tranquilizer found in drug cocktail that caused cluster of overdoses in Belleville, Ont.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE First snowstorm in weeks blankets Ottawa on Thursday night
5 to 10 cm of snow is expected tonight and into tomorrow morning, Environment Canada says.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Guelph, Ont. company auctioning off jersey signed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. children's charity.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Collision closes Falconbridge Hwy. in Sudbury
The Falconbridge Highway is closed due to a collision, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday evening.
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
Winnipeg
-
Premier open to inquest in wake of southern Manitoba deaths
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
Vancouver
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
-
B.C. Wildlife rescue expecting hundreds of injured birds due to temperature fluctuations
A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.
-
Some Surrey high schools moving to extended day schedules this fall
Students at some Surrey high schools will have a new schedule next fall as the district moves towards an extended day program.
Vancouver Island
-
Business relationship between 'disgraced' VicPD officer and former police union president under scrutiny
Victoria’s police chief is standing behind his decision to allow one of his officers to have a business relationship with a constable plagued by corruption allegations.
-
'Why would somebody do this?' Langford Pride crosswalk vandalized one day after completion
Tire burnouts and spray paint have been used to deface a symbol of acceptance and inclusion outside of Spencer Middle School in Langford.
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.