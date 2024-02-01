Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains

Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.

"Epcor crews and contractors worked overnight and successfully repaired electrical systems. Work continues today to stabilize the system and replenish the reservoirs," the company said in a Thursday news release.

"The mandatory ban on non-essential water use must remain in place while pumping systems are tested at full capacity and while we restore the reservoirs across the city."

The ban was issued Monday after a failure of the electrical system that caused a shutdown of the plant's pumping system.

Residents and business owners were asked to reduce water consumption, and businesses that use large volumes of water were asked to cease operations entirely.

On Tuesday, Epcor said the ban would remain in place until Sunday.

The company has not said whether the timeline has changed with the completion of the repairs.

Epcor will hold a news conference on Friday morning to provide further updates.