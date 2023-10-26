EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Repeat sexual offender Alexandre Passechnikov released from jail: police

    Alexandre Passechnikov (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Alexandre Passechnikov (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    Police issued a warning Thursday about a violent sexual offender who has recently been released from jail and is living in Edmonton.

    Alexandre Passechnikov has been the subject of multiple police warnings, and has been violent with victims in the past, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

    His victims have ranged in age from young adults to the elderly.

    Passechnikov must to adhere to a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

    • He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.
    • He must abide by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.
    • He must not travel out of the city of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor.
    • He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.
    • He must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.

    Anyone with information about Passechnikov potentially breaching his conditions is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

