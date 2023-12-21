Repeat violent sexual offender released from jail, Edmonton police issue warning

A convicted violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police warnings has been released from jail again.

The Edmonton Police Service says it has grounds to believe David Adams will commit another offence while he is living in Edmonton.

Adams is a child sexual offender with a history of using the internet to lure young teens, police say.

He has also approached young women in public and exposed himself or requested sex.

Adams was most recently released in October, and arrested again just days later.

He has been placed under a number of court ordered conditions, including:

He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor, and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor;

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor;

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor; and

He must not enter into any personal or romantic relationship with a person who is a guardian of children under the age of 16 without written approval from his supervisor.

Anyone with information that Adams has breached any of his release conditions should contact EPS at 780-423-4567.