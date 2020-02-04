EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it recovered a replica firearm from the scene of an officer-involved shooting that put a 15-year-old boy in hospital Monday night.

According to Edmonton police, one of their officers witnessed a teenager attempting to rob another minor in the area of 130 Avenue and 86 Street early Monday night.

One of the two minors was believed to be armed with a gun, so officers on scene called for backup.

The area was contained after a teenager entered a nearby building, police said.

According to ASIRT, the teen came out of the building and a confrontation with police ensued.

An Edmonton police officer hit the 15-year-old with a round from an ARWEN less lethal device, ASIRT said. A second officer then fired a single shot and hit the teen with a carbine long gun.

The teen suffered a lower body injury and was taken into custody.

Hewas given emergency medical treatment on scene before he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was the only person injured in the incident, ASIRT said.

'IT WAS LIKE A WARZONE': WITNESSES COPING WITH SHOOTING

Pauline Petrsaschuk had a full view of the shooting from her nearby home.

She told CTV News Edmonton she’s still dealing with the stress of witnessing the confrontation.

"It was like a warzone here last night and I've been here 21 years and I just said to my husband, 'I just want to get into my camper and leave,'" she said."They sent the police dog over to the suspect and commanded the dog to drag the suspect's body across the street. That's going to be with me the rest of my life; like you see it on TV and you brush it off, but this you can't."

Petrsaschuk said police offered support by providing her a number for victim’s services.

ASIRT is investigating the shooting.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Joey Slattery