EDMONTON -- A report into the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) found the City of Edmonton needs clarify roles for its technology innovation entities.

Councillors passed a motion to audit EEDC after it was defrauded of $375,000 in a phishing scheme in 2018.

That audit found Edmontonians, and some in council, don't know what EEDC does.

Ernst and Young's report to city administration found roles and responsibilities are not clear among tech entities, overlap between EEDC and Edmonton Global, a lack of trust and accountability, confusion and frustration.

EEDC says it offers support to start-ups, attracts investment and works in tourism marketing.

Edmonton Global was created two years ago to focus on the Edmonton Region and take charge of foreign investment and trade.

The report proposed several changes for the organizations focusing on clarity of roles and responsibilities.