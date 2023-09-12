Report of gun triggers investigation at Beaumont school

Police are investigating after it was reported that a student brought a gun to École Secondaire Beaumont Composite High School in Beaumont on Tuesday.

CTV News Edmonton has obtained a letter about the incident that was sent to parents by the school's principal.

According to the letter, no specific threat was reported as a result of the incident. No gun was found, an official confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

However, police were notified and are investigating, along with the school's administration team.

"We take all weapon-related incidents seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance," the letter read.

The school has enacted a violence threat risk assessment (VTRA) as a result of the incident and student services is working with those involved.

More information about Black Gold's VTRA protocol is available online.