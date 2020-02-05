Report of weapon at Grande Prairie Regional College results in hold-and-secure
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 1:11PM MST
(File image)
EDMONTON -- A person was taken into custody at Grande Prairie Regional College on Wednesday after police were called about someone possibly armed with a weapon on campus.
Students and employees at the college sheltered while police searched the campus.
The person was taken into custody, and classes resumed as normal.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for more information.