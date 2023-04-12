Report out of Toronto gives hope that more officers will make transit in Alberta safer

Transit systems across Canada, including Edmonton's, have been plagued by violence in recent months. But a new study in the country's largest city suggests more security is working there.

"It's hard to go work everyday knowing that you could be the one getting assaulted," said Steve Bradshaw, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569.

Alberta's UCP government has announced they plan to hire 50 transit officers in Edmonton and spend $8 million to expand police and crisis teams.

It's a move that a new report from the Toronto Transit Commission indicates could be beneficial.

Safety incidents involving passengers fell 18 per cent after adding 80 police officers to transit stations across the city.

"What you're probably going to see based on research is an increase in crime after that 18 per cent crime reduction," said criminologist Dan Jones from Norquest College.

Data from the province shows violent crimes spiked in Edmonton by 75 per cent at LRT and transit centres between July 2022 and January 2023.

The transit union president worries the officers are only a short-term fix.

"What we need is ongoing funding to attack the crisis of mental health, the crisis of homelessness and addiction, of poverty," Bradshaw said.

Solving the issues of violent incidents on transit also goes beyond addressing the root cause, Jones believes.

"It's not about how many, it's about what you do with those individuals, about what your implementation strategy is to reduce crime and it's about following evidence-based practises," he said.

He said "hot spot policing" over a long period of time is a solution for safer travel. But will transit officers in Edmonton make people safer?

"If you see police officers, and you're in that moment, I think it does give a perception of safety. And I think that perception is good. You're as safe as you feel," Jones said.

The province has not said when the new officers will be hired, trained and deployed.