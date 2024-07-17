EDMONTON
    Report reveals low-income Albertans falling through cracks of health benefits program

    An exam room is seen at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh An exam room is seen at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Alberta's ombudsman says in a new report that low-income residents seeking benefits to cover off health-care costs face unfair barriers.

    About 101,000 children and adults receive benefits under programs tied to family income, including essential dental care and prescription drugs.

    The report from Kevin Brezinksi says these programs are hindered by a 30-year-old computer system and a flawed application process that needs better investment and oversight.

    The ombudsman says the programs are the most generous in Canada, but the glitches affect thousands of Albertans, including some who have had their applications lost.

    The programs are split between two ministries, a structure that Brezinski says has led to confusion about who is responsible for what, including which department should pay for computer system updates.

    One of those ministries, Alberta Health, says it plans to address some of the report’s recommendations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

