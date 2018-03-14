The accused in attacks that left five people injured on Sept. 30 will be back in court in May, after the completion of a second mental health assessment.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is facing 12 charges stemming from the attacks, one outside a football game, where an Edmonton Police Service officer was struck by a vehicle and then stabbed multiple times. Hours later, a cube van struck four pedestrians in the city’s downtown as the driver fled police.

Sharif had faced 11 charges: five counts of attempted murder, four charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm while fleeing police, and single charges of dangerous driving and possession of a weapon.

The Crown added another charge of aggravated assault Wednesday.

Sharif appeared in court but did not enter a plea.

Lawyers on both sides waived a preliminary hearing. The case is being moved to Court of Queen’s Bench to set a trial date.

The accused has had two mental health assessments since his arrest. The first found Sharif is fit to stand trial, and the second found he was not suffering from any mental health issues at the time of the attack.

Sharif is scheduled to appear in court again May 4.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Bill Fortier and The Canadian Press