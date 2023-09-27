Report says Alberta energy regulator followed rules in Kearl mine wastewater release
A third-party report into the release of millions of litres of oilsands wastewater at Imperial Oil's Kearl mine has found Alberta's energy regulator followed its rules in keeping the public and area First Nations informed — but concludes those rules are significantly lacking.
"There were no areas of non-adherence to stated policies and procedures," says the Deloitte report, prepared for the regulator's board.
But the report finds those procedures deeply lacking and recommends the regulator firm up and add details to many of its notification protocols.
Essential terms such as "emergency" are left undefined, it says. Guidelines for handling water samples are not provided. Details were vague on how First Nations and other area communities were notified.
"There are no documented procedures for internal communication and escalation to management or the board," it said.
"We have received feedback from both Indigenous Peoples and the (municipality of Wood Buffalo) about the incident response and inspection processes, expressing concerns over the lack of transparency from (the regulator) regarding ongoing incident response and inspections."
Deloitte found it wasn't clear if the regulator's directive on emergency planning for the industry even applies to the oilsands.
They're all obvious flaws that have been pointed out many times and should have been fixed long ago, said Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro of the Mikisew Cree First Nation.
"We could have written the report for them," he said. "It's all stuff that's simple and should have been fixed long ago."
Tuccaro said the report lets the regulator off too easy.
"Who dropped the ball with the release of information?" he asked. "What are the repercussions?"
Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation called the report totally inadequate to deal with the releases' effect on treaty rights.
"The report says they did nothing wrong and in our view they did," he said. "They were part of the coverup from the get-go.
"The Alberta government and the (regulator) should lawyer up because we're coming."
The review was commissioned by the regulator's board after two large releases of wastewater from the mine.
One release was spotted and reported in May 2022 as discoloured water.
First Nations were notified but not given further updates until March, when the release was disclosed as tailings seepage, along with news of a second release of 5.3 million litres of contaminated wastewater.
Area First Nations were angry and said their members had been harvesting in the area for nine months without being told of possible contamination. So was the city of Fort McMurray and water users as far downstream as the Northwest Territories.
David Goldie, chairman of the regulator's board, said the Kearl situation was unusual.
"Most of the incidents the (regulator) deals with are emergencies," he said. "A pipeline breaks — it's immediately obvious what's going on.
"With the Imperial Oil seepage it wasn't clear what was going on. What it pointed out was the processes and standards and policies were not well designed to handle those kinds of incidents."
He said the Kearl situation fell into "grey areas."
"Dealing with incidents that evolve over time are what the (regulator) needs to get better at," Goldie said.
He promised the regulator would be more proactive in the future about communicating with area residents.
"The bar has to move here," he said.
"A much larger range of incidents need to be reported. It's not good enough anymore to say the operator is responsible and assume they've fulfilled their duty."
Tuccaro said the regulator says it wants to improve communications yet refused to provide them copies of the report in a briefing they were given on Monday.
"Our trust is broken," Tuccaro said. "It's hard to believe anything they're saying."
Tuccaro points out seepage at the Kearl site is ongoing. His community continues to depend on bottled water over concerns about its regular water supply.
Adam said not everyone has access to bottled water.
"We still drink from the reservoir. We bathe our kids in that water.
"We are very concerned."
The report looks only at the regulator's communications. A separate investigation is underway into Imperial's actions, conducted by the regulator.
The releases are also the subject of a federal investigation under the Fisheries Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Close to 7 of 10 premature cancer deaths in women worldwide could have been prevented in 2020: analysis
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after a night of social media-fueled mayhem in which groups of thieves, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, authorities said.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Hajdu says 'co-developed' First Nations water legislation to be tabled this fall
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says she hopes to table a piece of legislation this fall that she says is the closest the federal government has come to co-developing law with First Nations.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 death of Colton Crowshoe
A Calgary man accused in the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday following negotiations between Crown and defence lawyers.
-
'This is where we belong': Mikael Backlund extended by Flames, named team captain
The Calgary Flames have signed centre Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension, and named him the 21st team captain in franchise history.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.
Regina
-
Regina city hall fences to be removed
The fences around Regina's city hall courtyard will be removed, according to city manager Niki Anderson.
-
Man who fatally struck Sask. Mountie with stolen vehicle pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton.
-
Officials believe there was no link between Gordon Block fire and gas meter sabotage
SaskEnergy and Regina's fire department say there appears to be no connection between damages to multiple gas meters and a downtown building fire, even though both happened at the same time.
Atlantic
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
-
Nova Scotia government promises 222 public housing units to address long waiting list
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.
Toronto
-
Ontario launches review into workplace injury pay after Jamaican migrant workers win legal battle
The provincial government is reviewing how workplace safety claims filed by seasonal farm workers are handled following a years-long appeal by four Jamaican migrants who were permanently injured on the job.
-
Peter Nygard's bedroom in his Toronto HQ shown in video played at sexual assault trial
Prosecutors at the sexual assault trial of fashion magnate Peter Nygard played a promotional video illustrating his building on Niagara Street in downtown Toronto, as it appeared when it was occupied by Nygard's business, including the private bedroom on the top floor where the assaults allegedly took place.
-
'They didn't say no': Chow goes cap in hand to Ottawa in search of federal funds
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow emerged from a meeting with the federal government's Toronto caucus Wednesday buoyed by a "consensus" that more needed to be done to address the city's housing crisis.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner hears from grieving families; concern over gunman's medication change
The older brother of a mentally ill man who killed three people at random during a 24-hour shooting spree in the Montreal area last year told a coroner Wednesday he questions why his medication regime had been changed before the killings.
-
Two women found dead in apartment on Montreal's South Shore
Two women were both found dead Wednesday in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore, according to police.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigating after man shot by police during intervention
Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a man was shot by police after he allegedly pointed his gun at them during an intervention. Media reports say the man who was shot allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault.
Ottawa
-
Scallops, lamb and pouding chomeur: Speaker's cancelled garden party food donated to Ottawa Mission
The Ottawa Mission has received a donation of some high-end food from a party at the Speaker of the House's official residence, which was cancelled at the last minute when Anthony Rota resigned.
-
Cine Starz Orleans permanently closes in Orleans
Cine Starz Orléans confirms to CTV News Ottawa the lease for the Orléans location ended in June, and the theatre permanently closed on Tuesday after talks with the management company to extend the lease ended.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
Kitchener
-
Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
-
Residents in Rota’s riding express sadness, disappointment following resignation
There was no hustle and bustle outside of Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota’s North Bay constituency office on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives 'pulling out stops' with attack ads: analyst
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are continuing to be dogged by mounting disapproval for taking out billboard and newspaper ads that highlights the province's decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
Calls for traffic lights at 'dangerous intersection' on Vancouver's steepest street
Residents living at the bottom of Vancouver’s steepest street say it’s becoming increasingly dangerous, and they’re calling on the city to install traffic lights before someone is seriously hurt.
-
Bank records show accused killer was in the same city on day a B.C. girl was killed
A senior investigator at Vancouver City Savings Credit Union says a bank account registered to Ibrahim Ali shows transactions in Burnaby, B.C., on July 18, 2017, the same day a 13-year-old was murdered in a city park.
Vancouver Island
-
Bylaw change could allow physician assistants to work in B.C. emergency rooms
The B.C. Ministry of Health says a proposed bylaw change by the body that regulates doctors could allow physician assistants to work in provincial emergency rooms.
-
Vancouver Island water restrictions lifted after 'significant rainfall' helps restore fish habitat
After significant rainfall in some regions of Vancouver Island, the British Columbia government is rescinding water restrictions for the Koksilah and Tsolum river watersheds.
-
Victoria traffic disrupted for hours after dump truck flips on Pat Bay Highway
Southbound traffic into downtown Victoria was disrupted for several hours Wednesday after a dump rolled onto its side on the Pat Bay Highway.