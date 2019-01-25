

The city auditor has put forward two recommendations after it was revealed that a city employee had issued nearly 100 demerit reduction certificates to non-city employees over the course of three years.

The investigation was opened after the auditor received an email from labour relations indicating that a city employee had been issuing Professional Driver Improvement Course certificates to non-city employees.

The auditor found that the employee, who works as an instructor with Edmonton Transit, had issued a total of 99 PDIC certificates to non-city employees between January 2015 and April 2018.

A PDIC certificate allows the bearer to go to a registry and have up to three demerit points taken off their driving record.

The city says the PDIC course is mandatory for all ETS drivers as part of their on-boarding training, and any city employee who has a City of Edmonton driving permit is also eligible to sign up for the course. The market value of the course ranges from $120 to $300.

According to the report from the auditor, the non-employees are alleged to have obtained the certificated to prevent suspension of their driver licences or to reduce insurance rates.

The auditor says the city needs to implement more oversight in professional driver training courses, including segregating the duties of the instructor teaching the course and the instructor signing off on certificates. Additionally, supervisors should receive copies of the records of course participation after every course.

The city is audited by Alberta Transportation for irregularities every two years, and an audit was completed in 2017, but according to the report the fraudulent activity wasn’t detected because the instructor had falsified both records.

City management has accepted the recommendations and intends to have them both implemented by the end of February.