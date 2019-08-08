A new staff report is expected to show that Edmonton is failing to meet is energy reduction targets. 

"The report finds current reduction targets are insufficient to keep the City of Edmonton's greenhouse gas emission aligned with the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius," a release from the city said.

That target was set out in the Edmonton Declaration, part of the city's plan to combat climate change. 

The report is scheduled be released in full later Thursday afternoon. 