Reports of active shooter in northern Alberta community unfounded: RCMP

Alberta RCMP say there is no active shooter in the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the community at 9:01 p.m. on Sunday, saying they were investigating a possible active shooter.

At 9:35 p.m., police cancelled the order.

"Following an earlier report of a possible active shooter within the community of Buffalo Lake, Alberta RCMP would like to inform the public that the situation has been thoroughly investigated and deemed safe," a news release from RCMP said.

"We recognize the anxiety and inconvenience this incident may have caused and appreciate the patience and understanding of the public. We remain committed to the safety of the communities we serve."

No further information has been provided.

Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement is about 165 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.