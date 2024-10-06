EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Reports of active shooter in northern Alberta community unfounded: RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Alberta RCMP say there is no active shooter in the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement.

    Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the community at 9:01 p.m. on Sunday, saying they were investigating a possible active shooter.

    At 9:35 p.m., police cancelled the order.

    "Following an earlier report of a possible active shooter within the community of Buffalo Lake, Alberta RCMP would like to inform the public that the situation has been thoroughly investigated and deemed safe," a news release from RCMP said.

    "We recognize the anxiety and inconvenience this incident may have caused and appreciate the patience and understanding of the public. We remain committed to the safety of the communities we serve."

    No further information has been provided.

    Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement is about 165 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • NASA challenge wraps up at LU Orillia

      Lakehead University's Orillia Campus hosted the 2024 NASA Space Apps challenge this weekend, which allowed teams of students, mentors and scientists to brainstorm solutions for global issues using real-world NASA data.

    • Breast cancer runs raise hundreds of thousands

      The first Sunday of October was also the first Sunday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which meant hundreds wore pink and attended the two CIBC 'Run for the Cure' events in the region.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News