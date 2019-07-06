Seventy horses under the care of the Alberta SPCA were auctioned off Saturday in Westlock.

The animals were seized by the non-profit organization over the winter.

“It was a bit of an unprecedented year for the number of horses who came into our care so the decision was made that we would have our own auction sale and find new homes for these horses,” said Dan Kobe with the Alberta SPCA.

Roughly 80 horses were seized from a property near Tofield and another 40 from Boyle. In both cases, charges were laid under the Animal Protection Act.

The horses have been under the care of a veterinarian since the seizures. Many were injured or underweight, but all are now cleared to be sold.

Proceeds from the auction will help pay for the care of the horses over the last few months.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Timm Bruch