EDMONTON -- A new Edmonton-made sweetener used in a nutrition bar helps avoid sugar spikes and crashes during workouts, a new study has found.

Researchers at Texas A&M University discovered VitaFiber, a sweetener made by BioNeutra in Edmonton, helped maintain performance and decrease the perception of soreness, and provided an even level of energy.

BioNeutra is natural, high in fibre, and low in calories and sugar, yet it has a 60 per cent sweetness of sugar.

As part of the research, 12 men with athletic backgrounds between the ages of 18 and 35 consumed the nutrition bar and went through a series of workouts.

The study was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.