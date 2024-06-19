Research position dedicated to advancing thought-powered technology in U of A, Glenrose collaboration

The Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital and University of Alberta are investing in the development of brain-computer interface technology, which enables people with mobility and communication challenges to control aid devices with their thoughts.

"Who knows where the future's going to be?" Stephen Terry, the father of 15-year-old Olivia, said Wednesday during an interview.

Olivia has Rett syndrome, a genetic neurological condition that caused her to lose her motor skills and speech at four years old.

She uses eye-gaze technology and a tablet to communicate with an array of pre-programmed messages and brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to move her wheelchair, play fetch with her dog and make art.

The BCI headcap she wears reads her brain's electrical activity and uses artificial intelligence to convert those signals into commands, such as, by connecting via Bluetooth to a robot, directing a roller ball to paint pictures.

"To think of this 10 years ago would have been outlandish, but here we are today," her dad said.

"I believe there'll be a future where Olivia is able to communicate using only her thoughts and control her environment, such as music, TV, temperature in the room, where she wants to go with her wheelchair, and all those sorts of things."

That's the purpose of dedicating a research chair, which will be held by the U of A's biomedical engineer and associate professor Hossein Rouhani.

Research into adapting BCI technology for neurodiverse children is sparse because it is more difficult to outfit patients who are still developing physically and mentally, experts say.

In addition to advancing research in this area, he'll also be exploring the potential of wearable technology, like the Glenrose's exoskeletons.

"To have a dedicated individual with subject matter expertise in this area able to focus their energy and efforts with students, with other collaborators at the university, it just provides more scale and spread of future technologies that we haven't quite thought of yet," said the Glenrose Hospital Foundation's president and CEO Mark Korthuis.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall