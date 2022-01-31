Researcher, advocacy groups concerned about DynaLife takeover of Alberta community lab testing

Some advocacy groups and an Alberta researcher are expressing concerns over the DynaLife takeover of the vast majority of community lab testing in the province.

Last week, Alberta Health Services announced it had awarded private company DynaLife a contract to increase the share of medical laboratory testing to 65 per cent or about 50 million tests, starting July 1.

Previously, Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL), a subsidiary of AHS, performed most tests in the province, with DynaLife providing some lab services in Edmonton and other communities in the North health zone.

Rebecca Graff-McRae, Parkland Institute research manager, completed a report exploring the impacts privatizing the province's laboratory system has on patient outcomes and taxpayers.

Using interviews with laboratory workers and Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIP) requests, Graff-McRae concludes that "all Albertans stand to lose from this deal."

"Instead of a modern, sustainable lab system designed for Albertans, the DynaLife deal offers false economies, menial savings, and a smaller and demoralized workforce, a massive infrastructure deficit, and a fragmented system with little accountability," Graff-McRae said.

"The United Conservative Party's transformation of laboratory services in Alberta regards a large corporation and its shareholders over the current and long-term interests of Albertans."

Health Minister Jason Copping says the move represents an "innovative solution" that will help Alberta's provincially integrated lab system.

"Contracting routine community lab work to DynaLife will enhance service for Albertans and generate cost savings that can be used to support other priorities and services across the healthcare system,” Copping said, in a statement.

DOUBTS ABOUT LEVEL OF COST SAVINGS

Graff-McRae noted in the research document that AHS analysis contradicted the provincial government's commissioned review for cost-savings conducted by Ernst & Young in 2019.

According to that review, when comparing similar tests offered in Alberta, there was a cost differential of $1.29 per test between APL and private providers like DynaLife.

Excluding public health and genetic testing, from the period reviewed, APL conducted a total of 60 million tests at a cost of $576 million while contractors in Alberta completed 19 million tests for $158 million.

Ernst & Young estimated the total annual potential cost saving for outsourcing community labs to be $102 million. According to Graff-McRae, internal AHS documents released by FOIP suggested annual savings in the range of $18 to $36 million, at most.

Alberta's Opposition says it is concerned that the quality of care patients expect from medical testing could be reduced by the DynaLife takeover.

"(This) lab contract announcement is a short-sighted decision that risks higher costs and longer wait times for Albertans over the long-term," said David Shepherd, NDP health critic.

"We need a laboratory system whose first obligation is to Albertans, not corporate shareholders," Shepherd added.

NO JOB LOSSES, BUT QUESTIONS REMAIN

Of the more than 6,000 lab professionals represented by the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA), Graff-McRae says up to 1,400 will be impacted by the contracting of service.

"Internal APL documents obtained via FOIP reveal that staff across the organization were caught completely flat-footed, and many expressed shock and confusion," Graff-McRae said in the report.

"The lack of transparency and consultation with workers about the proposals also exacerbated their unease," she added.

According to AHS, DynaLife has agreed to fold all APL employees affected by the takeover into its organization under existing collective agreements and provide "the same, or similar, terms."

The HSAA says it too has been assured there would be no job losses in the transition and that people working for DynaLife were still eligible to be members of the union.

"Assurances of no job losses and that lab professionals will continue to be represented by the HSAA is good news," said HSAA president Mike Parker in a statement.

Parker said there are still questions many HSAA laboratory staff have, including what happens to their pensions.

"Albertans and lab professionals deserve to know how lab services will be impacted," Parker added.

"For two years now lab workers have been giving their all to protect Albertans during the pandemic while being kept in the dark as the UCP blindly plows ahead with its privatization plans."