EDMONTON -- Shepherd’s Care Foundation announced that one of the residents of the Kensington Village campus in Edmonton died from COVID-19 on Friday.

“On behalf of Shepherd’s Care Foundation, we extend our condolences to their families and friends, to their fellow residents at Kensington Village, and to our staff who have been tirelessly providing compassionate care to our residents,” said President and CEO Shawn Terlson.

Details about the age and gender of the deceased have not been provided.

The company did say that the resident lived in the senior’s rental apartments, as opposed to the assisted living portion of the facility.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Friday that there are 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility.