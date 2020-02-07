EDMONTON -- The city will start blading residential streets Monday at 12:01 a.m.

"We’ve initiated this blading cycle in residential areas to ensure residents can move safely through neighbourhoods," said Andrew Grant, General Supervisor of Infrastructure Field Operations, Parks and Roads Services. "We’re asking motorists to please move their vehicles to allow our crews to complete this work safely and efficiently."

Recent snowfall in Edmonton followed by warm temperatures has led to a buildup of slushy snow on many residential streets, causing numerous complaints from residents.

"Two days back I got stuck here and I saw two, three vehicles also got stuck there," west Edmonton resident Nipuna Wijewardena said on Friday.

"Everybody doesn’t have trucks and SUVs, it’s difficult to use cars."

"In places it’s a foot and a half deep and you can get stuck in it very, very easy so it would be nice to see the city get in and get a shot at getting these cleaned up," Bill Day said. He's a resident and former heavy equipment operator.

"If it’s soft it’s easier on the blades and easier on the equipment."

City councillor Andrew Knack told CTV News Edmonton that he had become stuck in his own neighbourhood, and he understands the frustrations of drivers.

"Enough of our residential roads I think are at that point where we can’t wait much longer for some attention," he said.

Knack said he's heard a lot of complaints from residents about snow clearing this winter.

"I base that off the feedback and correspondence I get from residents and I haven’t really been getting more than I’ve gotten in years past but I haven’t been getting less than I’ve gotten in years past."

The city said the standard for residential roads is to keep them bladed to a five centimetre snowpack, but the warm conditions have resulted in an unstable snowpack. As such, crews will blade to the bare pavement where required.

Residents can visit the city's website to find out when their street will be bladed.