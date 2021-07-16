EDMONTON -- Despite the pandemic, residential construction in Stony Plain saw a 45 per cent increase last year.

The Town of Stony Plain released its annual report last week that showcases milestones, progress updates on initiatives, and financial reporting.

The report for 2020 detailed how the town experienced its highest number of new residential unit construction starts in the past five years, with 161 residential housing starts.

Often used as an economic indicator, housing starts are the number of new residential construction projects started within a community.

Residential permits generated $23 million for the town while industrial and commercial permits created $3 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

In 2019 there were 111 housing starts, while in 2018 there were 124.

The number of business licenses issued by the town also increased in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2019 there were 887 total business licences issued, while last year saw 902 business licences.

“Stony Plain’s vibrant downtown core, low housing costs, exciting culture and arts sector, and its dynamic business scene make the Town an appealing destination for entrepreneurs and businesses,” the report said.

“Our number one priority is our residents,” said Mayor William Choy, in a statement. “We are committed to good governance and partnerships, economic opportunity, supportive infrastructure, community development, and environmental sustainability.

“These goals serve as our roadmap to ensuring a high quality of life for residents and a sustainable community overall,” Choy added.