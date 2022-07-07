Residents concerned Boyle Street's new location contradicts city's Chinatown commitments
Boyle Street Community Services announced last year it would be moving to a new location in 2023, but community residents now say that move contradicts the city’s plan to limit social service agencies in the Chinatown area.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced on May 30 that the city was looking at a five-year plan to decentralize social services in the area after two men were beaten to death in Chinatown on May 18.
The Oilers Entertainment Group has purchased the organization’s existing building, located at 101 Street and 105 Avenue, and a newly renovated location is planned for 100 Street and 107A Avenue.
While it’s only a two-block move, critics say it’s contrary to the city’s promise.
“There is a level of social disorder that we see with these agencies that are in the area,” said Hon Leong of the Chinatown Transformation Collaborative Society.
“I would look at it as the first opportunity to act upon their mission, which is to decentralize social services in this area.”
Alice Kos lives in the area. She is also the parent of a child at Victoria School, which is a block away from the centre’s new location.
She shares Leong’s concerns.
“I’ve already seen so many instances where children have been made to feel unsafe or their safety has been threatened,” she said. “And I’m not saying that’s Boyle Street’s fault, but what I am saying is that if you move yet another social service organization, especially of this size and scope of Boyle Street into such close proximity of the school, we’re going to see so many of those kinds of incidents.”
Mayor Sohi says the move has been in the works for years, and BSCS has taken all the proper steps.
“They have gone through all the regulatory process and they are still in that,” he said. “City council doesn’t have any involvement in it because we are not the granting authority, that is more of a development permit.”
A spokesperson for BSCS says they’re aware of the neighbour’s concerns and they’re committed to community consultation.
"We're committed to ongoing conversations," said Elliott Tanti.
"Not just up until the building is open and complete and ready to work, but because we want to be good neighbours in the community."
Tanti says the existing building is falling apart, and a lot of it isn’t accessible.
“We’re going to be offering the same services we offer at this building at the new facility, just in a better way, in a more accessible way, in a way that’s more dignified for the people we serve.”
The new location is expected to open in spring of 2023.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli.
