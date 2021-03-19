EDMONTON -- All the residents of a northeast apartment building are evacuated but OK after a fire tore through their building Friday morning, according to preliminary information from officials at the scene.

A second alarm was called almost immediately after the first at 5:11 a.m. to bring more crews to Eastwood Manor at 12014 82 St.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the back of the three-storey building was fully involved and residents had already been evacuated.

Officials said a few people were being checked by EMS on site, but no one had been transferred to hospital yet.

As of 6 a.m., firefighters were tackling hot spots.

Traffic was being rerouted from the area.

More to come...