Residents evacuated before Eastwood apartment building engulfed in flames
EDMONTON -- All the residents of a northeast apartment building are evacuated but OK after a fire tore through their building Friday morning, according to preliminary information from officials at the scene.
A second alarm was called almost immediately after the first at 5:11 a.m. to bring more crews to Eastwood Manor at 12014 82 St.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the back of the three-storey building was fully involved and residents had already been evacuated.
Officials said a few people were being checked by EMS on site, but no one had been transferred to hospital yet.
As of 6 a.m., firefighters were tackling hot spots.
Traffic was being rerouted from the area.
More to come...