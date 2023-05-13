Residents evacuated in Leduc County, Devon not affected: officials

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued by Leduc County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday due to a wildfire burning west of the Town of Devon.

Crews were initially called to the scene around 11 a.m.

Residents in the area of Township Road 504 north to the North Saskatchewan River, between Range Road 270 and Range Road 265 were told to leave immediately.

Officials say about 10 residents are impacted by the evacuation.

The order did not include the Town of Devon.

"We've issued an evacuation alert for the area north of Township Road 504 between Range Roads 265 and 271 for that area as we have an active wildfire that’s working its way north from Township Road 504.

"This fire is working its way north towards the river. We don't have any concerns at this point about the town of Devon, I know that there's probably some concerned residents out there," Leduc County Fire Services Deputy Chief Tylor Bennett told CTV News Edmonton on Saturday.

Evacuees were asked to call 780-955-4546 to register once they reached a safe place.