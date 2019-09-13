Residents of a Fort Saskatchewan condo building that was declared unsafe in August are being allowed to collect their belongings today.

The Riverview Estates building at 9930 100 Avenue in Fort Saskatchewan was evacuated on Aug. 2.

Engineers and city officials said the four-storey building was structurally unsound; the floor joists on the ground floor had been compromised. The issue dated back to the building's construction in 2003.

Beginning Friday, residents will have until Oct. 26 to remove their belongings.

They have not been told whether they will ever be allowed to move back in.

The future of the building remains unclear.