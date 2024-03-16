EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Residents get first look at Red Deer Regional Hospital redevelopment

    A preliminary design showing the aerial view of the the south courtyard of the Red Deer Regional Hospital redesign, released by the Alberta government March 15, 2024. (Source: The Government of Alberta) A preliminary design showing the aerial view of the the south courtyard of the Red Deer Regional Hospital redesign, released by the Alberta government March 15, 2024. (Source: The Government of Alberta)
    More than two years after it was announced, the first designs for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre redevelopment have been released.

    At an information session Friday, the Alberta government shared preliminary design concepts for the redevelopment with Red Deer and area residents.

    The project was announced in February 2022, and design work began in June 2023. It's expected to cost $1.8 billion.

    The first phase will include the construction of a new patient town and the expansion and renovation of the hospital's main building. An ambulatory building will be added in the second phase.

    The upgrade will add 200 beds and six operating rooms to the hospital. The emergency room will also be expanded and other areas will be renovated.

    When the expansion was announced, it was expected to be completed by 2030.

    Friday, the project remained in the planning stages. No timeline for construction has been given. 

