Residents of a St. Albert condo building got into the groove, thanks to the granddaughter of one of the residents.

Nine-year-old McKenna Calder made flyers and signs advertising the party, and then picked out a playlist of oldies.

She did a party on each side of the building so all the residents could take part from the safety of their homes.

Dozens of residents both young and old took part.

McKenna’s mom said the party was so popular that some residents are requesting it be a weekly event during the pandemic.