Residents of an unsafe Fort Saskatchewan condo building will have the opportunity to remove their belongings starting Friday.

On Aug. 2, residents were evacuated from the Riverview Estates building at 9930 100 Avenue in Fort Saskatchewan with only a half hour notice after engineers and city officials deemed the four-storey building structurally unsound.

Officials determined that floor joists on the ground floor of the building had been compromised.

Several weeks later, residents learned the issue with the building dated back to construction of the condo in 2003.

Residents will have a month and a half to remove their possessions.

The future of the building is still uncertain.