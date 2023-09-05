Residents ordered to evacuate north-end Edmonton condo building due to structural damage

A risk of collapse has compelled a building manager and the City of Edmonton to tell residents of a north-end condominium to evacuate immediately.

People living at Castledowns Pointe tell CTV News Edmonton a notice was posted on their doors over the weekend explaining an engineering firm has found the building at 12618 152 Ave. NW wasn't built properly.

The notice said the firm was hired following a March 12 fire in the building and that it found structural issues unrelated to the blaze.

Simco Management, which manages the building, issued an 'urgent' notice to residents of Castledowns Pointe to immediately evacuate the non-fire damaged portion of the building because of structural damage.

The city told CTV News Edmonton it is also posting an order to vacate on Tuesday, adding it's the responsibility of condo owners and the building manager to ensure the order is followed.

Resident Jeffery Co said the news has been stressful.

"We just moved here, we've only lived here less than two years, and now we need to go look for another house again," Co said outside the building as he packed possessions into his vehicle. "It's hard because we just bought this place."

People have been asked not to pack up and move their belongings, just to pack a suitcase with necessities, take pets, cancel scheduled deliveries and "leave the rest of their possessions," according to a notice from Simco Management posted on the door of the building. It said management is working on a plan for residents to remove the remaining contents of their homes.

Simco Management said a condo owners' meeting is planned for Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch and Nicole Weisberg