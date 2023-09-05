Residents ordered to evacuate north-end Edmonton condo building due to structural damage

The scene outside the Castledowns Pointe condo building in north Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, where residents have been ordered to evacuate due to structural damage. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)