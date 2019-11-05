Three people are injured after an early morning fire at a west end apartment building.

The fire at Cambridge West Apartments was reported at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, and crews arrived on the scene within six minutes.

The hallways of the four storey building were filled with smoke and several people were rescued off of their balconies.

One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital. At least two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to one suite on the second floor. Investigators remain at the scene.