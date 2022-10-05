Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023

Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.

Edmonton city councillors gave final approval to the rules Tuesday by approving the city's new single-use items bylaw with 11 of 13 votes in favour. First reading of the bylaw passed in July.

"The will of the people has been extremely and 100 per cent clear that they want to see environmental action from their governments across the board. And so we are fulfilling that mandate," said Coun. Aaron Paquette who spoke in favour of the bylaw Tuesday.

Plastic utensils will also be restricted unless a customer requests them and restaurants will have to serve dine-in drinks in reusable cups. Restaurants will also be forced to fill to-go cups for customers.

Stores will have to charge a $0.15 fee on new paper bags and a $1 fee for reusable bags, rates that will increase in 2024.

Violations of the bylaw could amount to fines of at least $500, with penalties doubling for subsequent offences.

Coun. Sarah Hamiton said the new bylaw is meant to complement and preempt the incoming federal legislation banning single-use plastics.

Exemptions on styrofoam are built into the bylaw, including for charitable organizations, health-care facilities and the packaging of uncooked meats. Hamilton said an exemption would also allow existing single-use items to be donated ahead of federal legislation.

"Our desire is for items that have already been purchased and manufactured to be used, and not just thrown out right away," she commented.

Night clubs, casinos, sports venues, and festivals will still be allowed to use disposable cups and dishes, because the bylaw states requiring reusable items in those scenarios is either unreasonable or a potential safety concern.

Edmontonians discard an estimated 450 million single-use items such as shopping bags, takeout containers, cups, utensils and straws every year, a city report states. According to Hamilton, a 2019 Capital City Cleanup litter audit found 42 percent of the large litter items were items that will be addressed by the bylaw.

Federal restrictions on single-use items are set to take effect on Dec. 20, 2023, at which time the city's bylaw may be amended to comply.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson