EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Results of Alberta town's crosswalk vote reflects democratic process: mayor

    Rainbow flag
    Share
    BARRHEAD, ALTA. -

    An Alberta mayor says his town's vote to ban Pride and other flags and crosswalks from public property reflects democracy in action.

    Residents of Barrhead, Alta., voted in support of a bylaw that effectively bans decorative flags and crosswalks, like those recognizing the LGBTQ+ community, from municipal property.

    The bylaw was drafted after a petition signed by more than 700 people called for neutrality among town councillors. That is almost double what it needed to go before council.

    Mayor Dave McKenzie says council responded to the petition by giving residents a chance to voice their opinions and that roughly one-third of eligible voters did so in Monday's vote.

    The town has said council will now go forward with second and third readings of the so-called "Neutral Spaces Bylaw" and that it will soon remove existing crosswalks or flags, including a Pride crosswalk, the Royal Canadian Legion flag and the Treaty 6 flag.

    The Town of Westlock passed a similar bylaw in February after it was argued that governments should not promote some groups over others.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News