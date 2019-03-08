A 65-year-old man is facing several charges under the Cannabis Act related to the sale of illegal cannabis from a non-licensed retail shop.

Edmonton police searched the business, located near 150 Street and 118 Avenue on Wednesday.

Investigators found about $12,000 worth of illegal cannabis products, including seeds, oils, pills and creams that were being sold at the store.

“Part of our focus with the legislation of cannabis is to ensure that it is being distributed legally,” said Const. Dexx Williams, EPS cannabis liaison.

Police first started investigating the business in late 2018 after receiving information about illegal sales.

“We are committed to following up on the many tips we receive regarding illegal practices. Individuals who are illegally selling products containing cannabis should be aware that they may face significant penalties,” said Williams.

Nizarali Lakhani has been charged with unauthorized possession of cannabis, unauthorized sale of cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.