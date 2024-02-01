Retired EPS officer charged after investigation into falsified documents

A retired Edmonton Police Service officer and traffic ticket agent are accused of falsifying arrest reports and other documents.

EPS reported the allegations against its former member Collin Smart to the director of law enforcement, which directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate in April 2022.

During its investigation into Smart, ASIRT uncovered evidence that a civilian was involved.

Altogether, ASIRT found 19 instances in which arrest reports and the execution of warrants were falsified.

On Wednesday, Smart and Nadia Kelm, a traffic ticket agent, were arrested and charged.

They will appear in court in March.

ASIRT investigates complaints of police activity resulting in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police conduct.