EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Retired EPS officer charged after investigation into falsified documents

    ASIRT
    Share

    A retired Edmonton Police Service officer and traffic ticket agent are accused of falsifying arrest reports and other documents.

    EPS reported the allegations against its former member Collin Smart to the director of law enforcement, which directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate in April 2022.

    During its investigation into Smart, ASIRT uncovered evidence that a civilian was involved.

    Altogether, ASIRT found 19 instances in which arrest reports and the execution of warrants were falsified.

    On Wednesday, Smart and Nadia Kelm, a traffic ticket agent, were arrested and charged.

    They will appear in court in March.

    ASIRT investigates complaints of police activity resulting in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police conduct. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News