Return of fast-healing McDavid 'important' to Oilers as they face NHL heavyweights
The superstar is back early.
Connor McDavid will play Wednesday night for the Edmonton Oilers nine days after he suffered an ankle injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The initial word was the face of the National Hockey League was to miss two-to-three weeks of action – up to 11 games.
McDavid rejoins the roster against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights (6:30 p.m.) after sitting out just three.
The Oilers captain told media Wednesday morning after the team's morning skate he "didn't know" why he healed as quickly as he did.
"I can only tell you how it feels. It feels really good," McDavid said. "It was not very good initially, and things have turned the corner really quickly."
He said he wouldn't be slated to play if he wasn't confident his ankle had recovered enough for him to return to action. And while the Oilers' next two games see them facing heavyweight divisional opponents – the Golden Knights are a year removed from a Stanley Cup championship, and the Vancouver Canucks, whom Edmonton will play Saturday, took top seed in the Pacific last season and pushed the Oilers to the limit in their May playoff series – McDavid said that wasn't a deciding factor.
"You'd rather miss these ones in November than later in the year, but ultimately, I'm going to get to play and I'm looking forward to (playing) two great teams," he said.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch, however, is thankful McDavid is returning now given the quality of the upcoming opponents.
The Golden Knights sport a record of 8-3-1 heading into Wednesday's game at Rogers Place and have won five of their last six games, their only loss coming to the division-leading Los Angeles Kings(!).
From left, Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman at the Edmonton Oilers' morning skate on Nov. 6, 2024. (Credit: TSN)"It's very important to get Connor back in our lineup," Knoblauch said.
"We're playing one of the best teams right now. They're playing extremely well, scoring a lot of goals, and to get your number one centre back in the lineup is a huge boost for us because we know it's going to be a big test."
And the coach is hoping a boost from McDavid's return to the lineup will help their flagging power play, which sits 27th in the NHL at 14.7 per cent after five seasons of being among the Top 5, including a record-breaking man-advantage performance two years ago.
"The power play (gets an) immediate boost with him out there," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, those five out there that are a big part of that first unit have contributed quite a bit and are important, but when you add him, obviously it's going to get better."
To make room for McDavid on the roster, the Oilers assigned centre Noah Philp to the American Hockey League.
Philp and Drake Caggiula were called up from the Bakersfield Condors when McDavid was injured. Each recorded an assist during their brief NHL tours.
Caggiula was sent to the AHL on Tuesday, a move that put the Oilers under the salary cap and allowed them to take the injured Evander Kane off long-term injury reserve.
Forward Jeff Skinner at the Edmonton Oilers' morning skate on Nov. 6, 2024. (Credit: TSN)
Projected Oilers lineup
Winger Jeff Skinner will start Wednesday's game alongside McDavid on the Oilers' top line.
Knoblauch said Skinner is good at getting the puck along the boards, getting it to the centreman and being able to carry it in the offensive zone.
"Another one is being able to score goals," Knoblauch said of the winger's offensive touch that's seen him score 30-plus goals six times, and 40 once, over 14 NHL seasons before joining the Oilers this summer in free agency. "He's got three on the year this year, but he is a goal scorer. He's able to finish plays."
Forward
- Jeff Skinner • Connor McDavid • Zach Hyman
- Vasily Podkolzin • Leon Draisaitl • Viktor Arvidsson
- Adam Henrique • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins • Connor Brown
- Mattias Janmark • Derek Ryan • Corey Perry
Defence
- Mattias Ekholm • Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse • Troy Stecher
- Brett Kulak • Ty Emberson
Goal
- Stuart Skinner • Calvin Pickard
