EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers will be back on the ice Monday for the first day of return-to-play training camp.

Thirty-three players have been invited, including five goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 18 forwards.

The team is preparing for the best-of-five qualifying round against the Chicago Blackhawks, set to begin on Aug. 1.

Edmonton is one of two hub cities in the plan to finish the 2019-20 season, which was paused in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 24 teams included in the return-to-play plan will be in their hub city by July 26. Players will face stringent health protocols and daily COVID-19 testing.

The 12 Eastern Conference teams will start in Toronto, with the 12 Western Conference teams off to Edmonton. The conference finals and Stanley Cup final will be in Edmonton.

Oilers' head coach Dave Tippett and some players will speak to the media at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green opted out of playing the rest of the season. In a statement released on July 11, he said the uncertainty around COVID-19 and some personal family health reasons prompted his decision.

Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to opt out of the return to play without penalty.

With files from the Canadian Press