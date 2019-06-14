Revamped blood donation centre opens in Edmonton
A bag of blood is shown at a clinic on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012 in Montreal. (The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 8:41AM MDT
Canada’s first Donor Centre of the Future will open in Edmonton Friday.
Designed to be a comfortable and engaging space for blood donors, the new donor centre is the result of months of renovations at 8249 - 114th Street.
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, and Canadian Blood Services is encouraging Canadians to share their reasons for being a blood donor on social media using the hash tags #WhatsYourReason #NBDW2019 and #WBDD.
Canadian Blood Services says more than 100,000 new donors