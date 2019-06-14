

CTV News Edmonton





Canada’s first Donor Centre of the Future will open in Edmonton Friday.

Designed to be a comfortable and engaging space for blood donors, the new donor centre is the result of months of renovations.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, and Canadian Blood Services is encouraging Canadians to share their reasons for being a blood donor on social media using the hash tags #WhatsYourReason #NBDW2019 and #WBDD.

Canadian Blood Services says more than 100,000 new donors are needed in Canada in 2019 to maintain the national blood supply.