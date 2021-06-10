EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s newly renovated Muttart Conservatory will reopen to the public Friday.

The $13.27-million renovation project focused on repairs to the facility’s electrical, mechanical, and structural systems. Lee Wish, project manager, said in a media release that the renovations will help preserve one of the city’s most treasured year-round attractions for another 40 years.

Edmonton’s iconic glass pyramids feature three climate-regulated biomes, housing more than 700 species of plants.

The facility’s new enhancements reflect Phase 1 of a multi-phase rehabilitation project approved by the City of Edmonton in 2018.

While the city describes the majority of the new renovations as "back of house", visitors can also expect to see a renewed café, gift shop, and an enhanced guided visitor experience.

The Muttart’s 'Centre Court' also has some new additions, including a plant covered wall, fireplace, and a waterfall feature.

The transformation, which finished January this year, took 18 months to complete.

The Muttart was scheduled to reopen Jan. 19, but remained closed due to public health orders.

Rhonda Norman, director of River Valley Horticultural Facilities, said Muttart staff are excited to welcome Edmontonians back to the pyramids this week.

"We are pleased to be reopening a facility that people have missed and that helps support the mental and physical well-being of Edmontonians," said Norman.

Phase 2 of the Muttart’s rehabilitation will move forward depending on the city’s 2021-2026 budget.

Edmonton’s Muttart Conservatory will be open daily and feature evening hours between 4 p.m and 9 p.m Wednesdays and Thursdays, with Wednesday evenings reserved for adults only.

Starting this Friday, visitors can expect to see a $2 increase in admission tickets. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased online to reduce crowds and ensure physical distancing is maintained.