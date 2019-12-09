EDMONTON -- A report evaluating Strathcona County's response to two explosions at a community centre last year will be delivered to council on Tuesday.

The county asked an independent contractor to review its handling of the emergency, from the night of the blasts, Nov. 6, 2018, to the Strathcona County Community Centre's return to full operations almost exactly six months later.

Mayor Rod Frank is expected to comment on the report Tuesday afternoon.

Police and emergency responders were first called to the facility in Sherwood Park that evening around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire. They determined there had been an explosion inside the parkade, and found a man with injuries inside a vehicle.

He died in hospital, and was later identified as 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky. Police said he deliberately set off the first explosion, then shot himself.

About two hours after the first blast, a second explosion was caused by the gas tank of a nearby vehicle catching on fire.

The parkade and several vehicles inside were damaged in the event.

While County Hall workers returned to the building later that month, the library above the parkade was closed for six months and needed about $14 million in restoration work.