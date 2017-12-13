Less than a week after Nadia Atwi was last seen, her family is offering a reward for tips leading to her safe return.

Atwi, 32, was last seen in the area of 48 Street and 146 Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, December 8. Police said at the time that they believed she may be in or near the Rundle Park area. Her vehicle and belongings were found there Friday afternoon.

The kindergarten teacher was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work Friday.

In the days that followed, police and her friends and family have been searching parts of the city looking for her.

On Wednesday, her cousin, Adel Elseri, spoke to CTV News.

“Beyond worried, everyone is almost going delusional, thinking and caring and doing everything possible,” Elseri said.

“If a reward is going to help find Nadia we are willing to give any reward the family asks for, the main thing is finding Nadia.”

The family has printed and handed out more than 100 window decals, in the hopes it will generate new tips.

With files from Angela Jung