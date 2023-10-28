Ribbon Skirt Day in Edmonton offers empowerment through education

Saturday was the first Ribbon Skirt Day in Edmonton.

Dozens of people came together at City Hall to celebrate the proclamation by Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and share what it means to wear a ribbon skirt.

"We have more in common than we do in difference," said Lannie Houle, Miss Universe Canada 2023 finalist and MC for the event. "It represents [that] the ribbon skirt is very unique and when we share all of our ideas together, they come together as one beautiful masterpiece."

The official proclamation by Mayor Amarjeet Sohi marked the fourth annual Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt event.

It was created by Chevi Rabbit for non-Indigenous people to learn more about the history of the ribbon skirt, as well as the discrimination and prejudice that wearers can face in public spaces.

"The public can come in here and learn and take what they want from it, and then walk a mile with us," Rabbit said. "When they're wearing a ribbon skirt that they've bought here and supported the local non-profits, they can actually say, 'I did my work. I actually earned my ribbon skirt.'"

Maureen Callihoo Ligtvoet, of the Esquao Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women said each ribbon skirt is different, with colours and patterns that represent the wearer.

"These dresses, these ribbon skirts, they are a big part of who we are," said Callihoo Ligtvoet, who wore her Métis ribbon skirt Saturday. "It represents our own inner home fire, our own journey and our own medicine."

The event was also a space for Indigenous people to connect and learn more about their own history, something Rabbit said is especially important for anyone who has lost connection with their culture due to the Canadian residential school system.

"This is an opportunity to come and learn about your culture from matriarchal women who are all here Knowledge Keepers," Rabbit said. "[There's] so much wealth of knowledge here right now, so I think it's a blessing for the city."

"These events are really important for Indigenous women to feel empowered," Callihoo Ligtvoet said. "When you have the opportunity to teach other people and when you have the opportunity to be with your own community, you do feel empowered."

This year's event was led by Hate to Hope and the Stolen Sister and Brothers Action Movement, in partnership with the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights.

