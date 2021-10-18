Rice wins narrow race against Hoyle in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi
Just dozens of votes separate the councillor-elect in Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi and her closest competitor, Rhiannon Hoyle.
However, with all of the polls reporting, the race was declared in Jennifer Rice’s favour as of 2:37 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the unofficial results, Rice, a public servant and former professor, received 32.36 per cent -- or 5,833 ballots -- of the vote.
Hoyle, a University of Alberta senator, received 32.18 per cent of the vote, or 5,800 ballots.
Scott Johnston trailed behind the leaders with 11.71 per cent of the vote, then Glynnis Lieb with 9.79 per cent, Jon Morgan 9.59 per cent, and Jason Carter with 4.37 per cent.
The counts are Edmonton Elections’ unofficial results; they will be verified in the coming days.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE at 4:30
LIVE at 4:30 | Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Calgary
-
'Hopeful he'll return back to us': Victim in downtown Calgary random assault fights for life in hospital
The family of a man in a Calgary hospital after being assaulted downtown in a series of violent attacks last week is praying he pulls through and are looking for answers as to why it happened.
-
Incumbent Sean Chu defeats DJ Kelly by 52 votes in Ward 4, Kelly calls for recount
With all 30 tabulators reporting, incumbent Sean Chu has unofficially won the race to represent Ward 4 in city council.
-
Tsuut'ina Nation disputes claims by protester of south west ring road
Saying it was being done "with some significant regret," the chief and council of the Tsuut’ina Nation issued a statement Tuesday, refuting claims made by a protester of the south west Calgary ring road, which is part of a deal between the nation and the provincial government.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor 'surprised' to hear premier's comments on 'broken down' communication
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says he was surprised to hear Premier Scott Moe say communication lines have “broken down” with the city.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
-
Sask.'s top doctor target of threatening email
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, was the target of a threatening email sent earlier this month.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
-
Sask.'s top doctor target of threatening email
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, was the target of a threatening email sent earlier this month.
-
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province ask U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask American states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Rate of COVID-19 cases among young B.C. children trending downward
The number of young children catching COVID-19 in British Columbia has decreased significantly since the end of September, according to new data released Tuesday.
-
Outbreak of COVID-19 is seniors' facility's 6th on Surrey campus
Multiple residents of an assisted living facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in what appears to be the Surrey campus's sixth outbreak.
Northern Ontario
-
TikTok challenges causing problems in Timmins, Ont., police say
Monthly 'challenges' being posted on TikTok are causing problems in Timmins, Ont., police said Tuesday.
-
Suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 11 faces several drug-related charges
A Quebec man is facing several drug-related charges after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a parked car on Highway 11, police say.
-
Northern Ontario woman charged after being found unresponsive in a vehicle
A woman found passed out behind the wheel of a car in northern Ontario along with suspected drugs has been charged and her vehicle impounded, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Man robs woman at knifepoint; stolen car ends up in rollover on Manitoba highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP arrested a man for an armed robbery on Friday after the stolen car ended up in a rollover on a Manitoba highway.
-
Manitoba records 102 new COVID cases; three deaths reported Tuesday
Manitoba has once again hit triple digits with new COVID-19 cases, as the province recorded 102 new cases on Tuesday.
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler tests positive for COVID-19, now isolating in United States
Winnipeg Jets' Captain Blake Wheeler has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating in the United States.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
Provincial health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia on Tuesday.
-
Man taken to hospital after Courtenay motel fire destroys supportive housing units
An early morning fire Tuesday has destroyed a portion of a motel in Courtenay, B.C., used for supportive housing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
Teenage girl struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies in hospital
Police say that a 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.
-
Brampton Ont. man found guilty of murdering wife and mother-in-law sentenced to life in jail
A Brampton, Ont. man has been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering of his wife and mother-in-law four years ago.
Montreal
-
In inaugural speech Legault forecasts big changes, especially decentralizing health management
After three years in power, Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he wants to give his government a second wind with a new parliamentary session bringing new policy, especially in terms of the province's health network, which he said is much too centralized.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
Quebec pet store pledges to no longer sell aversive dog collars
Quebec-based Mondou pet stores announced Monday it will no longer sell the pet collars – including choke, electric, vibration, citronella and ultrasonic designs – designed to punish dogs for bad behaviour.
London
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
Holder follows through on plan to file complaint with integrity commissioner
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder has followed through on his statement that he would be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of council.
-
MLHU reports jump in new COVID-19 cases
A day after reporting the lowest case count since August, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
Toronto man charged with abduction of Perth County youth
Provincial police say a Toronto man is accused of kidnapping a youth in Perth County.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.