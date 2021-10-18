Rice wins narrow race against Hoyle in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, according to final counts
Just dozens of votes separate the councillor-elect in Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi and her closest competitor, Rhiannon Hoyle.
However, with all of the polls reporting, Edmonton Elections called the race in Jennifer Rice’s favour at midnight.
According to the unofficial results, Rice, a public servant and former professor, received 32.4 per cent -- or 5,831 ballots -- of the vote.
Hoyle, a University of Alberta senator, received 32.18 per cent of the vote, or 5,792 ballots.
Scott Johnston trailed behind the leaders with 11.68 per cent of the vote, then Glynnis Lieb with 9.78 per cent, Jon Morgan 9.6 per cent, and Jason Carter with 4.36 per cent.
The counts are Edmonton Elections’ unofficial results; Elections Alberta will certify the counts, as well as publish the senate and referendum results, on Oct. 26.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unofficial results: Esslinger upset by Rutherford in close Anirniq race
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Oct. 19: Windy and a warming trend
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries: report
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official said Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
MEC is bringing back its old logo
Outdoors retailer Mountain Equipment Co. is ditching its square green logo in favour of the mountain peak design that adorned its stores for decades until 2013, part of a push to refocus on sales of outdoors activities products.
Albertans voice their opinion on federal equalization payments
As polls in the Alberta municipal elections are set to close, voters in the province have also been given the chance to voice their opinions on federal equalization payments.
EXCLUSIVE | Germany and Denmark repatriate women and children from Syria. Will Canada follow?
An Access to Information request by CTV News shows that when Canada learned that Canadian women and children were being held in a Kurdish-run detention camp in Syria, the response was hesitant and minimal—and it appears little has changed, writes London Bureau Chief Paul Workman in an exclusive piece for CTVNews.ca.
Calgary
-
Jyoti Gondek elected as Calgary's first female mayor
Jyoti Gondek has been declared as Calgary's next mayor.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by ward
Monday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blustery and seasonal in Calgary
Clearing cloud and fair for Tuesday in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation refutes claims of forced COVID-19 vaccinations
A Saskatchewan First Nation is pushing back against baseless claims involving the community.
-
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
-
Court hears Sask. woman killed newborn daughter in moment of anger
Details about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her child's death emerged at a sentencing in Saskatoon on Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Regina man charged with threatening government, health officials
A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly threatening the lives of an elected official and an official with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.
-
Regina police investigating death in North Central
The Regina Police Service has started an investigation after a man was found dead in the North Central neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three Halifax-area schools to close
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau visits Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc to apologize for Truth and Reconciliation Day snub
The trip comes after the Prime Minister ignored a pair of invitations to join the community on Sept. 30, the country’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of reality
Experts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
'It's been covered up': Explosive allegations in electrocution of B.C. woman
Troubling allegations of lies and a cover-up are emerging in the electrocution of a B.C. woman and her two dogs six years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Restaurants will need subsidies to survive winter says industry group
A foodservice industry group is calling for a continuation of wage and rent subsidy programs as restaurants look to rebound from COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants Canada said eight out of 10 establishments across the country will need help getting through the fall and winter seasons.
-
A delicious Sudbury fundraiser for the Maison McCulloch Hospice
For the rest of October, people in the Sudbury area have a good reason to skip the kitchen and support a local restaurant instead.
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Former Nygard building goes up in flames; Winnipeggers asked to avoid area
A building in Winnipeg’s West End has gone up in flames, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for breaking public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
-
Manitoba pastor arrested on outstanding warrant, church says
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. has been arrested after attending and organizing public protests, the church said.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 169 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths over weekend
There are currently 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 521 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.
-
Floatplane flips off Tofino, B.C.
Early reports indicate that everyone has been accounted for after a floatplane capsized in Tofino, B.C. on Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. shipyard embroiled in legal battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.
Toronto
-
Toronto family distraught after puppy held by animal services for nearly two weeks because it may be a pit bull
A Toronto-area family is in disbelief after their 12-month-old puppy escaped from their home and was found by animal services—who now won’t give the dog back because it may be a pit bull.
-
Captured Toronto rapper Top5 wanted revenge for brother's murder, U.S. Attorney says
The Toronto rapper who was wanted for murder before he was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles is a member of a criminal gang who organized a botched hit trying to target his brother's killer, according to documents unsealed in an American extradition hearing.
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
Armoured car held up and robbed in Montreal, police investigating
Two employees of an armoured car company were assaulted and robbed late Monday evening in Montreal's north end by a pair of thieves who fled with an undetermined amount of money.
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to Pierre Lacroix on Monday after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
London
-
Rate of active cases in school aged children dropping
Recent data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit shows that the number of active cases in school aged children has dropped significantly as case numbers in general have declined over recent weeks.
-
London, Ont. mayor filing complaint against fellow council member
The Mayor of London says he will be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of city council.
-
Murder trial underway in brutal stabbing death
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, heard how a night of socializing in January of 2019 turned violent.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB insists they're not cancelling Halloween, cite 'mixed messaging' as issue
As a petition circulates to try to change their stance, Waterloo Region’s public school board is insisting they’re not cancelling Halloween.
-
Driver clocked travelling more than twice 50 km/h speed limit in Guelph, police say
A driver from Wellesley Township lost his licence for a month after Guelph police clocked him travelling more than twice the speed limit on Monday evening.
-
Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.