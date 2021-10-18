Rice wins narrow race against Hoyle in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, according to final counts

EDMONTON -

Just dozens of votes separate the councillor-elect in Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi and her closest competitor, Rhiannon Hoyle.

However, with all of the polls reporting, Edmonton Elections called the race in Jennifer Rice’s favour at midnight.

According to the unofficial results, Rice, a public servant and former professor, received 32.4 per cent -- or 5,831 ballots -- of the vote.

Hoyle, a University of Alberta senator, received 32.18 per cent of the vote, or 5,792 ballots.

Scott Johnston trailed behind the leaders with 11.68 per cent of the vote, then Glynnis Lieb with 9.78 per cent, Jon Morgan 9.6 per cent, and Jason Carter with 4.36 per cent.

The counts are Edmonton Elections’ unofficial results; Elections Alberta will certify the counts, as well as publish the senate and referendum results, on Oct. 26.