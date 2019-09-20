Former Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Ricky Ray will be honoured at Friday's game, when his name and number will be unveiled on the Wall of Honour.

Ray is the 31st player to be given this honour. His name will be displayed on the west side of the stadium, next to Norman Kwong.

He played 16 seasons in the CFL, including 10 with Edmonton, before his retirement last May.

According to the team, Ray holds the Eskimo records for most passes thrown in a career, 4,827, a season, 715, and game, 56, most completions in a career, 3,225, a season, 479, and game, 40, as well as most career yards with 40,531.

The first 20,000 fans to arrive at the game will receive a commemorative Ricky Ray flag. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.