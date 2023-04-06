Rideshare company Lyft now hiring drivers in Edmonton

Rideshare company Lyft is coming to Edmonton, the company announced on its website.

Details on when passengers will be able to book rides have not been announced, but drivers can now apply to drive for the company by downloading the Lyft Driver app on iOS or Android and uploading the appropriate documents.

"Lyft is the best way to earn good money and meet great people," the company said in a statement on their website. "When driving with Lyft, you have the flexibility and choice to earn when you want, plus pay transparency so you have confidence that your work is worth the time and effort."

The company is offering a $500 bonus to drivers who give 100 rides within 30 days of their first ride.

Lyft is currently operating in Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver in Canada.