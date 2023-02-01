Rink fire in Leduc under investigation: RCMP

The Southfork skating rink in Leduc was damaged by fire on Jan. 28, 2023. The Southfork skating rink in Leduc was damaged by fire on Jan. 28, 2023.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island