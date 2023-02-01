Rink fire in Leduc under investigation: RCMP

Leduc RCMP have opened an investigation into a fire at Southfork skating rink, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the rink around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The facility suffered significant damage, and the city says it will be closed for the rest of the season.

"Damage in the community costs everybody. So however it happens, city facilities are damaged, they're out of use, that means that people are displaced," said Leduc city coun. Bill Hamilton.

"Certainly it's disappointing. Recreation services are a big part of what sort of drives the quality of life in Leduc."

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but police say they have not ruled out arson.