Rising to the challenge: Man rides height of Mount Everest to support Edmonton Food Bank

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause 'widespread human suffering' and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but 'equally prepared for other scenarios,' the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

