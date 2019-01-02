

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





City officials estimate River Valley Road under Groat Road Bridge will be closed for a month due to roadwork.

Starting Thursday, River Valley Road and the shared-use path will be closed for bridge abutment demolition.

The work was started in December, and is scheduled to finish by Feb. 2.

In the meantime, traffic controls will be installed and travelers—including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians—are advised to take alternate routes or mind new signage in the area.

Drivers wanting to access River Valley Road east of Groat Road Bridge will have to do so from the east side of the bridge. South and northbound traffic will still be able to cross the river via Groat Road Bridge.

The city said access to the bridge from the northeast shared-use path will be maintained, but the northwest side will be closed.

Shared-use commuters approaching from the northwest side will have to use the 102 Avenue bike route detour.

Victoria Park Oval will only be accessible from the east side of Groat Road Bridge on River Valley Road.